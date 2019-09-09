The Rusk County commissioner’s court voted to keep a burn ban in place by a unanimous vote at Thursday’s special called meeting.
A lack of rainfall coupled with high temperatures has created a tinderbox-like environment.
During a three-week period from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5, a report indicated 25 illegal burns, one controlled burn, 16 wildland fires, eight structures and two calls for suspected fires that were unfounded.
The burn ban affects the unincorporated areas of the county. Burning creates a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.
However, gas and charcoal grills can still be used and barbeque smokers as long as they are enclosed. Large portable cooking units may not be transported with an active fire in them.
A violation of the burn ban can result in a $500 fine.