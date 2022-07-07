The Rusk County Commissioners issued a burn ban for all of Rusk County at Tuesday’s meeting. Even though the south end of the country received approximately ten inches of rain Saturday, the northern part of the County only received a half inch of rain.
“We have had 93 outdoor fires the past month with things beginning to get serious for the northern part of the County,” said Rusk County Fire Marshall Terry Linder. “Even though we received up to ten inches in the southern part of the County, north of County Road 1798 we only received a half inch. I recommend that we implement a burn ban.”
According to Linder there is no estimated rainfall for the next seven days with the KBDI index average at 510.6.
This burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning with the exception of the following state mandates:
Firefighter training
Public utility and natural gas pipeline or mining operations
Harvesting of agricultural crops
The order does still allow for outdoor cooking in an enclosed grill or smoker.
The necessary requirements were taken appoint the new County Auditor Reagan McCauley such has read into the minutes the Order the appointment that took place at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The necessary bond and resolution of his appointment was also approved by the Commissioners.
The Commissioners heard a update presentation from Jonathan Collander with TAC (Texas Association of Counties) concerning the upcoming renewal of employee health insurance. He shared his findings concerning changing the existing plan from the current PPO to a Blue Cross HMO plan at renewal time.
“This plan will bring down your rates with the plan about the same,” Collander said. “This would save Rusk County money. I will provide full rates later.”
He continued to explain that there would be no raise in co-pays or deductibles with this HMO plan. He also told the Commissioners that only 0.6 percent of the current providers are not in this network. Collander plans to return with the exact rates before open enrollment time.
Vicki Armstrong of the Depot Museum asked the Commissioners for permission to order a square credit card reader for the museum because they currently don’t have one and more and more patrons are asking to use credit cards now. There will be a three percent surcharge to use a credit card in the machine which will be passed on to the user of the cards. The request was approved.
Also approved was the request from the tax office to place a RTS (State Registration Systems) machine at the Tatum Library and Mt. Enterprise Library and sign a contract with DMV. Prior to approval only vehicles could receive registration renewals at these areas, not farm equipment.
A lease agreement for a hangar at the Rusk County Airport for John Dittmer was approved.
A presentation from Day Sheimire was given concerning the Small Business Development opportunities offered to current or new small businesses owners in Rusk County.
“We provide at no cost business information to small businesses in Rusk County,” Sheimire told the Commissioners. “We currently have an office at the new City Hall location.”
According to Sheimire they now cover six East Texas Counties and do not charge for their services and they are hosted by UT Tyler and have helped over 800 businesses in the region.
Also approved were:
To declare as surplus a Bush Hog brand tiller and some spare tires
SQUAN’s (Frontier Contractor) request to place a buried communications drop along/within the right-of-way of CR 146W in Precinct 1
CenterPoint Energy’s request to place a one-inch polyethylene plastic natural gas across or within the right/of/way of CR 195D in Precinct 1
SQUAN’s (Frontier Contractor) request to place a buried communications drop along/within the right-of-way of CR 292E in Precinct 2
SQUAN’s (Frontier Contractor) request to place a buried communications drop along/within the right-of-way of CR 288 in Precinct 2