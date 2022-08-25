County hires independent contractor for legal services
Monday afternoon during a special session of the Commissioners Court Rusk County Judge Joel Hale lifted the burn ban as a result of much need rain.
“Precautions should be taken when burning large debris or trash piles,” said Terry Linder, Rusk County Fire Marshall.
Robin O’Donoghue of Flowers Davis Attorney firm located in Tyler and Longview appeared before the Commissioners per their request to possibly take action to grant discretionary exemption as provided in the Texas Local Government Code to hire Flowers Davis as an independent contractor for legal services.
Flowers Davis represents, advises and counsels corporation, small business entities, real estate, insurance, banking and mortgage entities, oil, gas and protroleum stakeholders, governmental entities and individuals in over nineteen different practice area from their offices in Tyler and Longview.
“We are currently representing Gregg County,” said O’donoghue.
Judge Hale responded and said, “We have used Robert Davis in the past and I recommend them.”
The agenda item was approved.
The last item on the agenda was approved as well, which was a request from Commissioner Robert Kuykendall to approve the change specifications for the previous bid for a half-ton crew cab pick-up truck for Precinct 2.
“We were not able to get the truck we ordered nine months ago so I’m asking for approval for the one-ton truck that we can get,” said Commissioner Kuykendall.