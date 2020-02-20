While overall crime statistics appear to have fallen if only by a small amount, specific varieties of criminal activity is rising quickly.
Reports of burglary of a vehicle have spiked from nine at the end of January to over 20 within the past few weeks. “Lock your cars and take your firearms inside,” said Police Chief Chad Taylor, a sentiment often repeated by members of the Rusk County Sheriff Department. If a car is burglarized but none of its contents have been stolen, Taylor asks that a report still be made. These reports, when combined, provide a map of target areas and offer the investigators some insight into who might be perpetuating these incidents.
One rarely seen report was one count of bigamy. Bigamy is generally classified as a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
Theft dropped from 31 counts in December to 28 in January, while counts of aggravated robbery remained at one.
In traffic-related incidents, officers issued 78 citations. There were 361 written warnings issued, a slight drop from December’s 364. HPD responded to 23 accidents, most related to the recent onslaught of inclement weather. HPD officials remind residents to be cautious and aware of your surroundings, especially concerning parking lots and intersections.
Officers received 847 calls for service, a drastic drop from the 896 reported last month. Of the 847 calls received, 720 were dispatched with 127 being officer initiated.
The Henderson Animal Protection officer picked up a total of 24 animals last month, 17 dogs and 8 cats. According to the report the officer received 106 animal calls, issued 143 warnings and zero citations for the month.
Crime statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News in January, included the following:
• 28 counts of theft;
• 18 counts of assault;
• 17 counts of criminal mischief;
• 10 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Nine counts of burglary of a vehicle;
• Six counts of burglary of a building;
• Five counts of aggravated assault, theft of a firearm, harassment, Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop and give information;
• Four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Three counts of reckless damage, Failure to comply upon striking an unattended vehicle, forgery, fraudulent use of identifying information, and ongoing sexual abuse of a child;
• Two counts of abandon or endangerment of a child, possession of alcohol in a vehicle, public intoxication, unauthorized possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal trespass, minor in possession, and burglary of a habitation;
• One count each of online solicitation, engaging in organized criminal activity, disorderly conduct, copper theft, unlawful restraint, breach of computer security, bigamy, aggravated robbery, failure to identify, evading an officer, DWI, DUI (minor), and driving while license invalid.