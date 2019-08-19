The Rusk/Panola Counties Children’s Advocacy Center is in the process of remodeling the only Henderson Police Station on U.S. Highway 79 N to become the new home of CAC. The new center topped the list of building permits for July with $20,000 to build a front entrance and add two windows.
Brookdale Henderson also had a large permit in July of $19,880 for a pavilion to sidewalk.
The was 10 permits were handed out in July at a taxable total of $68,367.
So far in 2019 the City of Henderson has handed out a total of $4,562,006.18 in taxable permits and $225,000 in non-taxable permits.
Here’s a look at all the permits handed out in June:
• 304 Christian St., Sylvia Wright, Sylvia Wright, remodel, $5,000;
• 610 U.S. Highway 79 N., Ryan Wilcox, RPCCAC, building front entrance and adding two windows, $20,000;
• 803 W. Fordall, Kim Davis, Melanie Bumstead, 27’x20’ carport, $4,000
• 611 Zion St., Jerry Green, Jesse Hill, build 16’x30’ pole barn, $5,000;
• 609 Colonial Dr., Adan Ovalle, Juan Patino, adding a 12’x10’ room, $6,000;
• 1000 Richardson, Double Eagle, Brookdale Henderson, pavilion to sidwalk, $19,880;
• 1209 Beverly Ave., Jason Henderson, Nancy Griffith, fence permit, $690;
• 410 S. High St., Chavez Fencing, Tim Nichols, fence permit, $4,197;
• 609 Paige St., Lowe’s, Billy Anthony, fence permit, $2,600; and
• 1901 Longview Dr., William Ricci, William Ricci, fence permit, $1,000.
There was no demolition permits in July.