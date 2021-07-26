In a specially called workshop for the purpose of hearing a presentation on the future of broadband in Rusk County by Rusty Dorman, General Manager of Eastex Telephone. Also Chuck Vanderbilt representing East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) was on hand to answer any questions about federal grant money available for infrastructure of increasing the availability of broadband to the public.
“We have spent $35 million in fiber last year in our company,” said Dorman. “Our cost is $65,000 a mile just for construction. We put everything in the ground and nothing in the air.”
Dorman told the Commissioners that getting supplies is a challenge right now and is about 14 months out after ordering them.
The goal of Eastex Telephone Cooperative is to enhance the lives and economic prosperity of rural East Texans through broadband and advanced communication service connections.
Since 2014 Eastex has continually expanded deployment of fiber to more customers. Sine that time, the company has invested over $258 million.
They have already installed a lot of fiber all across Rusk County in their service area with most of the city of Mt. Enterprise already completed.
Chuck Vanderbilt of ETCOG addressed the Commissioners and said “ETCOG has been trying to move broadband forward for the past ten years.”
He confirmed what Dorman had said earlier about the federal government had made available $288 million for the funding of broadband infrastructure.
Vanderbilt said, “Rusk County is half way through our process of submitting grant requests.”
Even though the County will not be in line for this first round of grant money since the deadline for applications are due by August 17, 2021 they can be in line for the next round that will be coming up.
According to Vanderbilt there are billions of dollars coming from the federal government for broadband.
After reviewing maps presented by Eastex everyone was surprised how far they had already come with their efforts in laying fiber for broadband.
Dorman told the Commissioners as well as Vanderbilt that they would be willing to partner with ETCOG and Rusk County in helping to get broadband to businesses and homes all across Rusk County in their service areas inside the County.