Special called session gets heated as Overton City Manager answers allegations
After the City of Overton’s April City Council meeting in which a 3 to 2 vote saw interim City Manager, Shane West, take over the full-time position, Councilmember Josh Hill called for a special Executive Session meeting to discuss allegations against West.
The call to convene into executive session came with voiced protests from residents citing the need for transparency and a call to hold the meeting in open forum.
While the city attorney, Mayor, City Secretary, and several council members moved into chambers, Councilmembers Chris Hall and Michael Williams refused to leave the dais, denying the council a quorum and bringing the meeting back into open forum. Mayor Gilbert explained that without a quorum no discussion was possible and called for a motion to adjourn.
Before the council could adjourn, City Attorney, Blake Armstrong, explained that under Open Meetings Act policies Executive Sessions are allowed to be held openly if the employee in question makes that request.
West, the topic of the agenda item, agreed to hold the discussion publicly, declaring, “I have absolutely nothing to hide. Bring it on.”
Councilman Josh Hill started the discussion by explaining his purpose for calling the special meeting.
“To the people that elected me to come into this office I want to say thank you and I’ve done my absolute best to keep integrity and honesty and transparency before you because that’s why you elected me. So let’s remember where we came from,” Hill stated. “Now I’ve had five different people tell me that it is our intention to fire Mr. West. That is the furthest thing from the truth that there is. Okay, what we want to do here is to keep ourselves from going back to what we used to be, back when it was the good old boy, you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours. So if we can’t have transparency or if we have one person that thinks that they’re above somebody else then what’s the purpose of us even having an election. So regardless, the other thing I have heard is that some of us have it out for Mr. West. Again, that is also the furthest thing from the truth and I’ll say it here publicly sitting right next to Mr. West.”
West interrupted Hill’s monologue with a question and statement that drew gasps, cheers, and some applause from attendees.
“Can I say something publicly? You’re a liar,” stated West.
Hill went on to lay out the allegations for discussion and possible discipline against West.
According to Hill, two invoices were submitted by West for an oil change and tire rotation while his $77,000 contract as City Manager includes a vehicle stipend.
“That stipend did not include maintenance on his personal vehicle, whatsoever,” said Hill to a retort of “Is that right?” from West.
“If we go back to what were when you elected me to come in and help clean this house remember that Mr. West was once there with you guys, where y’all are. Everybody who was up here at that time was also held to a level of accountability and we all know that Mr. West was extremely vocal about it,” continued Hill.
“If this is what you think is an accountability witch hunt or whatever if you’ll let me know I will walk out that door and I will let you guys go back to what it was.”
“So all of this is about an oil change and some tires,” asked Councilmember Chris Hall, drawing laughter from attendees.
Hill continued with alleged instances of conflicts of interest that he’d previously discussed with Armstrong, City Attorney, involving West and Councilmember Hall surrounding a real estate purchase, which raised suspicion amongst the council and some citizens.
“On May 9, Mr. Hall when you were appointed as councilman at the resignation of another council member. On August 10, Mr. West was voted in as interim City Manager, and on August 18, that same year, eight days later, did you and Mr. West go into a personal purchase between the both of you for a residence?” asked Hill.
He continued by addressing an email Hall had sent to City Secretary, Laurie Kaczmarek, in October requesting West be given the City Manager position on a full-time basis and how closely after that request was made West deeded a piece of property to Hall. Hall also placed a small business on property admittedly owned by West.
Hall, in response to the insinuation from Hill, requested that West’s wife produce a checkbook showing payment for the cost of the property. Mayor Gilbert, attempting to gain order, stated that the evidence was not needed as the council trusted the word of Hall and West.
“Oh, you trust me now,” West asked Gilbert.
“You trust me Josh,” asked West, addressing Councilman Hill who answered in the affirmative. “Evidently not, once again, you’re a liar.”
Councilman Hall traversed the dais showing each council member a checkbook entry for $16,290.50 to West for the purchase of the questioned property.
Questions from attendees regarding the purchase of the property and whether both parties were city officials at the time led to arguments among the onlookers and a near-total loss of order.
“If this is about the oil change, I would say let’s allow Mr. West to at least change the oil and rotate his tires on his pickup, or we could buy a pickup,” said Councilmember Hall, in an attempt to correct the situation and alleviate some of the meeting’s stress.
“At what point do we draw the line in the sand to decide what’s acceptable and what’s not,” questioned Hill. What standard are we going to uphold? What policies are we going to follow? What laws are we going to follow?”
To avoid the chaos that ensued surrounding allegations of this type, West requested that the council consider purchasing a vehicle to be utilized for work within the City Manager’s daily duties and responded to the onslaught of allegations.
“Keep on coming with your chicken s*** bull s*** ‘cause I’m getting sick of that s***,” declared West.
A second motion to adjourn was made and seconded and ignored with calls from attendees to allow Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool to speak before finally moving on the third request to adjourn.
“Here’s what I’d like for you to do. Envision a little boat, one that’ll hold six people. Three of you paddle forward, other three of you paddle backward. See what you create,” said Pool.
“You create a whirlpool and you create a ship that sinks. Not a sinking ship that affects you individually, “ continued Pool, addressing the council. “But a ship that affects everybody out here.”
In the only other business on the evening’s agenda, the board motioned to move a fence separating property leased to the city from High Hill Farms. Moving the fence will allow the city to meet lease stipulations but regain revenue from the lease of the available RV spots.