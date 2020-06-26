Henderson's Bradshaw State Jail, currently under MTC management, will be officially idled on August 31, 2020.
In a late-afternoon interview with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) representative, Jeremy Desel, it was made clear that Bradshaw isn't closing on a permanent basis as has been supposed within the community and the decision was not made based on the newly reported number of COVID-19 cases within the unit.
As with most businesses throughout the pandemic, TDCJ was required to follow strict movement restrictions and thusly their income potential was greatly reduced. This reduction spurred TDCJ management to restructure its budget which called for a 5% cut to expenditures across the board. The decision to temporarily idle Bradshaw State Jail was a direct result of the budget cuts.
All unnecessary staff at Bradshaw have been given notice that they will be laid off with a secondary wave of terminations to follow as offenders are transferred off of the unit in preparation for its idling.
While the closure isn't expected to be permanent, employees made redundant by the decision could be offered positions within other TDCJ units per Desel.
In reference to the 171 positive COVID cases recently reported by TDCJ in their massive state-wide testing campaign, Desel stated that while the number is accurate it isn't representative of active cases within the unit. With a testing date of two weeks prior most cases could be considered recovered but Desel said, "It takes time to sort through which cases are active and which should be considered recovered, at this point."