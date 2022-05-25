Management and Training Corporation’s (MTC) Bradshaw State Jail hosted its first Community Relations Committee meeting, since reopening its doors in October of 2021.
The Tuesday afternoon luncheon drew a healthy crowd of MTC employees from the Regional office and local facilities, city officials including Mayor Buzz Fullen and his wife Carol, Henderson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bonnie Geddie, and long-time volunteer within the prison system and local small business owner Ken Hale.
Bradshaw Senior Warden John Rupert kicked off the meeting with a run-down of the newly opened facility’s operations. Not quite functioning at its max capacity of 1,980, facility population is holding at around 750.
“We were hoping to be a little farther along by this time but as most businesses have experienced, staffing has become somewhat of a struggle again,” said Rupert, explaining the ongoing pause in the third phase of reopening for the unit. “We did really good. We opened up and we were able to kind of hire the folks we need here. We were able to hire folks at East Texas, Billy Moore, but over the last three or four months the pools have kind of dried up a little bit on us.”
The facility has resumed its religious programming with Ken Hale coming in regularly to lead some of those classes. The Celebrate Recovery program is in full swing as well as Bridges to Life.
“Just to brag on our group a little bit Bridges to Life has a correspondence program that they offer so we’ve been doing that since we opened,” gushed Rupert. “We have, I think, the highest completion of that program in this region and maybe even the state.”
The apparent hunger of the facility’s inmate population for positive programming is a hopeful sign to the unit’s adminstration.
The unit’s Human Resources team works steadily to get the educational programming restarted. The facility has on staff a Changes teacher, as well as, an academic teacher and is actively trying to hire a principal.
Assistant Warden of East Texas Treatment Facility, Elizabeth Tyson, asked those in attendance to keep the ETTF family in their thoughts and prayers as staff members greive the loss of one of their own to a Monday morning traffic accident.
“Our unit is struggling right now but we will get through it as a family as we always do,” said Tyson. “Keep her family in your thoughts and prayers as well.”
She reported that the Bridges to Life program started back in ETTF with positive effect, and the education and treatment programs are going well. As with most other businesses across the state and country, staffing remains an issue, joking that Bradshaw and the newly opened HOPE facility keep stealing qualified ETTF employees.
Going a long way toward combatting the staffing issue, Warden Rupert remarked on MTC’s recent pay increase for correctional staff, taking them from $12 per hour to $15. Counseling staff also received significant increases in pay.
Misty Edwards, HOPE Facility Administrator, announced the possibility that the facility could start receiving residents before the end of the week. “It’s going to be a challenge because it’s going to be one of those things of knowing what we need to work on and what we need to do as it’s happening but we’re excited.”
This 60 to 90 day transitional housing program will assist its residents in finding jobs within the local community, saving money for their eventual homegoing, and meeting the requirements set aside by the state for their program completion. Edwards hopes to meet with business owners within the local area who might consider partnering with MTC and the HOPE facility to provide job opportunities for the residents.
Simon Beardsley, Regional Director, also addressed the staffing issues felt across the board. He pointed out that Region III Vice President Michael Bell, and Region III Warden, Kerry Dixon were unable to attend the meeting as they are in Mississippi focusing on the same problem.
An increase in minimum wage around the region has been an obstacle to overcome, with part-time work around some of MTC’s Kyle and Denton facilities paying upwards of $20 per hour.
“We’re actually building through that and I think overall our numbers are starting to come back because people that were impacted by COVID are starting to come back,” explained Beardsley. “Our numbers are slowly going up and we feel very encouraged about that.”
Mayor Buzz Fullen joked about how excited the City of Henderson was for the return of Bradshaw State Jail as the facility was the city’s best water customer.
“We are so happy that y’all are back,” joked Fullen. “We like to see that and we’re ready for you to get back to nearly 2,000 inmates because it’s just that much more water.”