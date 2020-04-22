In an emergency called meeting, the Henderson ISD School Board discussed a stipend to be given to teachers and long-term substitutes which will help cover costs incurred from added usage of cellular phones and internet needed to carry out distance education during the COVID-19 shutdown.
In the noon meeting, Dr. Thurston Lamb, Jr., Superintendent of Henderson ISD introduced an action item initiated by Drew Butler in which the district would give each teacher a $100 stipend for each month since the closures brought about by COVID-19. The stipend would cover from March through to May totaling $300 per educator.
“This has been a very trying time for lots and lots of people, more especially the teachers,” said board member Drew Butler of the district’s need to help the teachers in any way possible.
“There’s a lot of teachers who are down, they’re emotionally down but they know they still have a job to do to help educate these kids. They not only need our support emotionally but they also need our support on a financial level.”
The district possessed a chartered travel budget totaling $131,282 with no feasible way to deplete the funds with school closures, UIL cancelations, and the latest Executive Order from Gov. Greg Abbott declaring that classes would not resume for the remainder of this school year. While the district doesn’t want to drain the entire fund they did recognize the potential this budget item created to offer extra support to these dedicated staff members.
While the preemptive action item only related to full-time educators, board member Jean Hinchen Williams questioned the number of long-term substitutes within the district and questioned if it would be financially feasible to add them to the list of staff receiving the stipend. The board agreed with Williams and those seven were added to the final total of recipients, making it 250.
The additions brought the total to just over $75,000 with further discussion pending increasing the total of accessible hotspots to give out of town teachers a more readily available point in which to connect to the type of bandwidth necessary to facilitate the continuance of online meetings and classes.