Chick-fil-A franchisee happy to call Henderson home
Henderson residents were so chuffed at the Thursday morning grand opening of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant that even a small snafu creating a short 30-minute delay and the expected opening day traffic couldn’t put a damper on their excitement.
Henderson’s social media accounts were chock full of kudos for the brand-new business and its friendly staff, and rave reviews for virtually every item on the menu. According to the franchise owner, Michael Bringman, it was this open-armed acceptance that lead him to not only take the reins of his first restaurant here but to relocate his family and make Henderson their new home.
“For the past 7 and a half years we have been living in the Bryan/College Station area, my family and I,” explained Bringman. “My wife is originally from the Memphis, Tennessee area so driving from Bryan/College Station to Memphis is a long drive and we would make Henderson one of our stops. No matter where we stopped if it was Kroger, Walmart, a convenience store, or a restaurant it was just something different because every time we felt like family.”
The essence of small-town gregariousness was apparent in his every visit as strangers never failed to wave a greeting or strike up a conversation, no matter how quick the stop. This welcoming environment quickly revealed itself to be the perfect spot to not only kick-start his career but settle with his small and enthusiastic brood.
The Bringmans visited the town in early 2022, touring with HEDCO Executive Director John Clary and visiting with HISD Superintendent Thurston Lamb. These stays and open friendly conversations only helped to reaffirm the family’s quickly growing connection to the town. As a small-town boy himself, Bringman couldn’t resist the local charm.
“I can not imagine a better community and opportunity than Henderson, Texas,” gushed Bringman of his new hometown. “We moved here over months ago and it feels like 14 years. It’s just so natural. We feel so blessed to be a part of this community.”
If the first few days in business is any indication of the future of Chick-fil-A in Henderson, it’s sure to be a lasting success. Locals have even bragged about enjoying breakfast, lunch, and dinner within the scrumptious sanctuary, always referencing the comfort of the facilities and the welcoming attitude of the staff.
“I just want us to be a lighthouse for this community,” said Bringman of the cheerful spirit exhibited within the hallowed walls of a Chick-fil-A location. “My vision for the restaurant was very simple. I want people to come in and dine with us, or even go through the drive-through, I want this to be a place of refuge. A place where someone can get a great meal and take that 15 or 20-minute vacation and kind of be blocked off from the outside world and its stresses.”
