Liz

Stress Awareness Month is observed, throughout April, to promote the importance of coping positively with and reducing stress. An accumulation of stress over years can lead to chronic stress and this affects our bodies negatively.

When we are stressed, our body naturally releases hormones that signal our heart rate and breathing to increase. Though, over time, chronic stress continually releases hormones that prevent our bodies from returning to a normal heart rate and normal breathing. An increase in heart rate can lead to an increase in blood pressure and blood sugar in our bodies as the liver releases more sugar, increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Stress also causes our blood vessels to constrict which increases blood pressure.

