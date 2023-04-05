Stress Awareness Month is observed, throughout April, to promote the importance of coping positively with and reducing stress. An accumulation of stress over years can lead to chronic stress and this affects our bodies negatively.
When we are stressed, our body naturally releases hormones that signal our heart rate and breathing to increase. Though, over time, chronic stress continually releases hormones that prevent our bodies from returning to a normal heart rate and normal breathing. An increase in heart rate can lead to an increase in blood pressure and blood sugar in our bodies as the liver releases more sugar, increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Stress also causes our blood vessels to constrict which increases blood pressure.
Something that can reduce stress can be found all around us in nature. Spending time in green spaces, like parks, gardens, woodlands, and forests or blue spaces, like rivers, lakes, wetlands, and beaches can have a great impact on our physical and mental wellbeing. The benefits of nature do not only include the outdoors. When we don't have access to beautiful outdoor surroundings, nature videos or sounds that depict plant and animal wildlife have been shown to reduce stress. Of course, doing activities outdoors has the most impact. According to the American Psychological Association, "people who spent at least two recreational hours in nature during the previous week, reported significantly greater health and well-being."
Stress can appear in our bodies in a variety of ways, like feelings of worry or frustration, changes in energy or appetite, trouble concentrating or sleeping, headaches, neck and back pain, or stomach problems. When we feel the effects of stress on our bodies, Extension Program Specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Julie Tijerina recommends we enjoy some time in nature. Tijerina states that "spending as little as 10 minutes outdoors can have a tremendous benefit on our health by reducing blood pressure, decreasing blood sugar levels, lowering stress, and achieving an overall positive mood."
The following are tips to help cope with the effects of stress:
- Gardening: Spending at least 20 minutes in the garden has been shown to improve wellbeing by increasing our physical activity, reducing stress, and lowering blood pressure.
- Connecting: Nature offers many opportunities for connection to the surrounding environment through our senses. Simple practices such as listening to birds singing, smelling flowers, touching the soil with your hands and feet, feeling the warmth of the sun, or gazing at the stars can help bring a feeling of peace and calmness.
- Being Outdoors: Observing natural elements for 10-30 minutes, without distractions, can help decrease heart rate, cortisol levels (which increase sugar levels in our body), blood pressure, and can promote an overall feeling of being calm, refreshed, and restored.
- Green Exercise: Walking or exercising outdoors for 10 – 30 minutes helps reduce stress, heart rate, cortisol levels, and blood pressure.
Taking the time to unwind outdoors has many health benefits and is an integral way to reduce stress.