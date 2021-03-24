Hearts of Henderson organizer, Becky Massengale, has struggled throughout the past months to find volunteer opportunities for her gaggle of philanthropic cohorts with COVID surges and restrictions followed by recent bouts of inclement weather.
While the group happily volunteered their time to help with the recent Full Armor Christian Academy Feed the Need mission project other events have been postponed leaving Massengale searching for another way to help. The strong desire she feels to help her community in any way possible lead her to start, with the help of her sister-in-law Andrea Jolley Seale, the Beating Hearts support group for women of all ages suffering the loss of their spouse.
“I am starting this group because I see a need in our community,” said Massengale. “We both were involved in a tragic car accident that killed our husbands and a good friend. We were young mothers left behind trying to navigate an uncertain and scary future.”
“There were no support groups like this when my husband died and there is no how-to book for grief. I don’t want to tell you how you should go through it. I just want to give you support as you walk your own path.”
The support group’s meetings will begin on April 5 and continue through May 10. Gatherings will be located in the First United Methodist Church parlor from 6:30 through 8 p.m. and will host periodic guest speakers who will provide helpful information.
To learn more about the group you can join their Beating Hearts Facebook page where they post helpful information such as Bible verses, articles relating to grief, positive quotes, and videos from past sessions. The creation of this private group also expands the organizers’ ability to reach ladies who might be struggling with all aspects of these types of loss even beyond their Rusk County homes.
Throughout the six weeks the group expects to meet there will be discussion around the following topics:
Forced independence;
Where do I fit in?;
Making decisions;
Finances for the frazzled;
Accepting help, did I say thank you?;
Surviving single parenting;
How to fill an empty tank;
Finding the ‘I’ in alive;
Dare I date?;
Getting over the guilt; and
Hopeful happiness.
“I do not claim to be a professional, but I have a lot of experience with recovering from grief as I lost my mother, husband, grandmother, brother in law and good friend all within a short time span,” said Massengale.
“There is HOPE after Heartache and by joining our group, I hope you will find answers and comfort.”
For more information about Hearts of Henderson volunteer organization or Beating Hearts support group, contact Becky Massengale by email at becky.massengale@att.net.