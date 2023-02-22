A washboard, a squeezebox, and giant silver gumbo pots, that’s what a weekend is made of and the City of Henderson did not disappoint with its Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-Off.
Beaded and bejeweled crowds gathered Saturday afternoon at the Henderson Civic Center for live zydeco music from returning band Swampland Zydeco and all-they-could-eat gumbo provided by cook-off contestants hoping to snag a trophy and a year of bragging rights. With delectable entries from Lake Striker Resort, The Depot Museum, Hushpuppies, Griffith’s Towing, Hudson Roofing, West Fraser, and Hungry Hearts Ministry, choosing a favorite was a daunting but delicious task. If any revelers went home with an empty stomach, it was at no fault of the competitors as pot after pot of the spicy Cajun cuisine stretched from corner to corner.