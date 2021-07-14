CHRISTMAS IN JULY | Give The Gift Of Life. Donate Blood.
Despite the near triple-digit temperatures, it’s beginning to look a little like Christmas at the Henderson Police Department and Henderson Fire Department Central Station, and like most other things they do, it’s all for a good cause.
The time has come around again for the annual HPD and HFD Battle of the Badges Blood Drive but this year’s event is taking a softer approach.
“Statewide the event is called ‘Battle Of The Badges’, but our Police and Fire departments share a close and unique bond,” said Henderson’s Communications & Marketing Coordinator, Phedra Johnson. “To honor this bond, we wanted to create a greater sense of lighthearted fun and camaraderie. So we rebranded our blood drive as Christmas In July | Give The Gift Of Life. Donate Blood.”
The drive will be held from 11 a.m to 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, at the Henderson Civic Center. As the event date approaches HFD and HPD are in lighthearted competition to see which organization has the most Christmas spirit, as evidenced by their progressively growing decorations.
Looking to solidify the Christmas theme, Henderson’s beloved Yamaha Santa, who will occasionally answer to Stewart Burks, came on board as spokeSanta for the event.
Having suffered a spinal stroke in August that left him partially paralyzed, Burks knows better than most the urgent need to restock the nation’s blood supply. Through months of hard work and the prayers of his adoring community Henderson’s sweet biker Santa is making progress and expectations are high that before all is said and done he’ll be roaming the streets on his shiny red sleigh.
Currently, Rusk County is operating with a 1-day supply of many life-saving blood products, well below its average 4-day supply.
“If Texans don’t hear the call and regain their pre-pandemic levels of generosity, we’re facing serious damage to the transfusion care that our hospital partners normally provide,” said Dr. John Armitage, President, and CEO of Texas Blood Institute. “We need the Texas Standard to gear up into overdrive to carry us out of the sputtering pattern of repeated crises that is starting to emerge post-COVID. We’re pleading with our past, present, and future donors to help now.”
“The public is rightly enjoying the reawakening of social freedoms and a return to normalcy, but if celebrating this rebirth by giving blood does not immediately become a major part of people’s reopening activities, we are going to run out of blood for patients. Harm may well result for many of the sickest folks in our communities,” said Armitage.