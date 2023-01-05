Overton Volunteer Fire Department (OVFD) called a special meeting Tuesday evening to address the concerns of active members regarding the recent creation of a paid Fire Chief position and responses given during a private meeting with OVFD Assistant Chief TJ Lewis.
Citing a lack of leadership and minimal communication between current OVFD administrators and city management, City leaders made the hastily-arranged decision to create the paid position. Questions arose regarding the hurried approval of the position and the immediate hiring of long-time OVFD volunteer Mickey Hamilton.
When questioned by a member of the audience, Overton’s Mayor Curtis Gilbert did attest to the fact the vacant position was not posted, or made available for outside applicants, nor was an ordinance created and brought before council for approval. While this violates the city’s own job creation and hiring rules, Gilbert has never shied away from openly admitting that the typical hiring process wasn’t followed.
When asked about qualifications and certifications necessary to hold a paid Fire Chief position according to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, Lewis’ says city officials stated they would “handle that at a later point” and assured him that any in-house inspections by TCFP would be welcome as the City had done its due diligence.
“I asked them what happens if all the volunteers were to walk out,” said Lewis, in a bit of real-world foreshadowing. “They said they had more on standby.”
As more questions came from the audience regarding the closed-door meetings and alleged secrecy surrounding the creation of the position, Mayor Gilbert did claim an attempt to hold a meeting with elected Chief Terry Lewis was made which was denied.
Listening to the meeting via phone conference, Lewis quickly spoke up and denied that any call had been received from the City to arrange a meeting but acknowledged the denial for a closed-door meeting that wasn’t intended to include members of the Rusk County Emergency Services Division.
Again, questions were presented surrounding the pay scale of the position and the city’s ability to cover the unbudgeted expense despite outstanding loan balances incurred when City accounts weren’t adequate to complete payroll in previous months. Still, no explanation has been offered.
Lewis also claimed that the department was threatened with eviction from the current city-owned facility.
“We were also threatened with an eviction notice,” said Lewis. “Because the city owns your equipment and the city owns your building. Before Munns reached out to have the meeting the eviction notice was already drafted. It was to be posted and discussed Thursday night.”
60-year OVFD volunteer and former Fire Chief, Bill Wall, offered a long and winding history of the department from which he shared his grief over the events at hand and pleaded with citizens of Overton to put aside personal differences and mend fences for the service of their community. While his experience and wisdom were appreciated, members of OVFD were not swayed as name after name of resigning members was called.
Before the meeting was adjourned Chief Terry Lewis, Assistant Chief TJ Lewis, President, Chas Maxwell, Esteban Santana, Bradley Pierce, Michael Munns, Destiny Santana, Ross Richardson, Dustin Quinalty, and Coy Barron had tendered their resignations leaving only four active firefighters in the department.