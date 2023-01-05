TJ

Overton Volunteer Fire Department (OVFD) called a special meeting Tuesday evening to address the concerns of active members regarding the recent creation of a paid Fire Chief position and responses given during a private meeting with OVFD Assistant Chief TJ Lewis. 

Citing a lack of leadership and minimal communication between current OVFD administrators and city management, City leaders made the hastily-arranged decision to create the paid position. Questions arose regarding the hurried approval of the position and the immediate hiring of long-time OVFD volunteer Mickey Hamilton. 

