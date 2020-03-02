The Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet brings the local business community together to celebrate its own.
The event is more than just the changing of the guard; it’s a celebration of the accomplishments of the previous year.
Incoming president Courtney Smith gave a keynote-esque address about “All Roads Lead to Henderson.”
Recalling a Saturday in Fair Park, Smith painted a picture of just how centralized the park is to Henderson.
She wove the story around all the activities that were happening that day and how integral to Henderson the park has become.
“This perfect, little place is loved by so many different generations and by folks from every corner of our community,” Smith said. “As I walked, I began thinking ‘How did we get so lucky?’”
Then the epiphany hit her.
“That’s what led me to this year’s theme, ‘All Roads Lead to Henderson.’” she said.
“You see, in its most simple definition a road is just a pathway to a destination and a destination is a place to which one is journeying,” she said.
“While roads are important, it is the destination where we must maintain our focus. A place, a destination, can be concrete or it can be abstract. Using the concrete form of the definition, it is a town, a church, a business or even your home. In the abstract form, a place can be a feeling or an experience,” Smith said.
“So, what is our destination as a Chamber? How do we want our town to feel? When folks travel here, how do we want them to remember their experience in Henderson?” she said.
Smith recalled the very beginnings of the Chamber from 94 years ago when 100 “like-minded” people formed what is today’s vision of community and how the Chamber fits that model.
Smith challenged the room.
“As we look forward to this next year full of opportunities, we are forced to wonder where might it be that our road leads us?” she said. “Tonight, and in the coming year, I invite you to get involved, volunteer and find YOUR road.”
The evening moved to the different awards and recognitions.
“The William Ashby Lifetime Achievement Award was renamed last year to pay tribute to a man that loved the Chamber and our community. The award honors both men and women over the age of 45 who have exhibited outstanding community service. This year’s recipient was Judge Joe Sorrells. Judge Sorrells has spent the last 51 years in Henderson and attended his 50th Chamber banquet Tuesday evening,” Smith said.
Charles Helton, Chief Deputy for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department received the John R. Alford Young Man of the Year Award as presented by last year’s winner, Bryan Fisher.
Maria “Vickie” Martinez received the Louise Jacks Young Woman of the Year Award as presented by last year’s winner, Jennifer Sprayberry.
The Small Business of the Year Award (less than 25 employees) was presented to Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home by Smith.
The Large Business of the Year Award went to UT-Henderson Hospital as presented by Smith.
The Ambassador of the Year went to Jesus Reyes, as presented by Gina Juarez
The Silver Star Award went to Ceil Higginbotham, as presented by Juarez.
Last year, the chamber welcomed 52 new members; performed 32 ribbon cuttings; hosted a county-wide New Teachers Reception; recognized the valedictorians and salutatorians of the collective of Rusk County high schools; and hosted the annual Leadership Henderson training.
The 2020 executive board will be comprised of Smith, Helton (first vice president), Charlie Hutto (second vice president), Wesley Holloway (treasurer) and Jason Foster (immediate past president).
Stepping down, as directors were Steve Higginbotham, Mary Jackson, Kevin Bryan and Matt Gholson.