Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported one positive COVID-19 case among staff members in a late afternoon press release.
Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehab, INC.
On Friday afternoon, April 10, 2020, around 4 p.m., Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehab was notified that a team member had tested positive for COVID-19.
The team member was originally screened at the door by an Autumn Leaves nurse upon arrival at the facility on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The team member had a fever and was not allowed to enter the facility. The staff member was instructed to see a physician and was tested for COVID-10 on the same day.
“Once we received confirmation, we were on a mission, “ said Marla Sers, Administrator at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. “Our priority became ensuring all staff, residents and the primary contact for each resident was made aware of the situation.”
“It’s important to note that our team member’s current position did not involve working directly with our residents but did work within our home,” said Sers. “We have been following all CDC and State protocols, guidelines and recommendations. We will continue to work together to try to protect and safeguard our home. “And, we are praying for our team member’s healthy recovery. ‘’