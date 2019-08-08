David Burks, president of the Rusk County Emergency Services District #1 gave the county commissioners some positive news Monday morning with his annual report.
Burks was generally pleased with the overall report, but he was especially pleased with the financial portion of the report.
“We are even more pleased to be able to report that the 2018 audit is a clean audit with no finding of discrepancies or recommendations from our auditor,” Burks said.
According to the firm of Morgan LaGrone, CPA, who performed the audit, all findings were consistent with standard governmental auditing practices.
According to Burks’ report given to commissioners, department funds were spent on various fire fighting and rescue equipment during 2018.
The Rusk County ESD #1 continued to operate in a ‘debt free’ manner with approximately four-month reserve of operating funds.
The tax rate of $0.0775 per $100 valuation will not be changed.
The board has a new engine on order for the Tatum VFD and in currently in negotiations with Meridian Brick for 20 acres as a future site for a training and meeting facility to be used by all 16 of the county’s departments.
“The ESD Board has a strongly committed group that is dedicated to serving our fire departments and the residents of Rusk County,” Burks’ report said.