The Texas Attorney General’s office investigators have joined forces with Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Police Department, and Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace, Jana Enloe, to execute 30 warrants issued for parents delinquent on child support payments within the county.
Of the 30 warrants issued, 10 were successfully executed with eight offenders booked into Rusk County Jail as of Tuesday morning. RCSO and HPD officers took to the streets to knock on doors in search of these offending parents. For those unreachable during the roundup, a warrant packet was left which included the business card of an Attorney General agent and specific instructions to call and make payment arrangements, on Tuesday only, to have all warrant activity dismissed. According to RCSO officials, a large number of those who missed the roundup had already begun to call and make payment arrangements with the AG’s office.
Regarding the Tuesday deadline for payment arrangements, Sheriff Jeff Price said, “Today is the day. If you got a card and you’re on that list you need to make that phone today because Wednesday is no good. You’ve got Tuesday only to call that agent to make arrangements with them.”
With delinquencies ranging from $1,299 up to $73,000 the total in support arrears owed by the group targeted was well over $630,000.