Overall crime rates for the City of Henderson rose slightly for the month of July with a noted increase in assault and burglary cases.
Henderson Police Department received 860 calls for service, a spike from last month’s 751. Of these calls, 772 were dispatched calls and 88 were officer initiated.
In traffic-related incidents, officers issued 62 citations, a dramatic decrease from June’s total of 100.
There were 201 written warnings issued, a small decrease compared to last month’s 248. HPD responded to 29 accidents with no obvious connection apart from the standard spacial unawareness observed with most accidents. HPD officials continue to urge residents to be cautious of your surroundings especially in parking lots and near intersections.
Assault cases increased slightly for the month with assaults standing at 27, aggravated assault at five, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resting at one.
Reports of driving while intoxicated rose slightly to four compared to last month’s total of two.
Burglaries are on the rise with the cumulative total standing at 43. Included in this total are 16 reported burglaries of a building, 14 reports of burglary of a building with criminal intent, seven burglaries of a vehicle, and five burglaries of a habitation.
Reports of theft dropped slightly with a total of 26 compared to last month’s 29. Three reports of theft of a firearm were included in July’s total.
Crime statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News in June, included the following:
• 27 counts of assault;
• 23 counts of theft;
• 16 counts of burglary of a building;
• 14 counts of burglary of a building with criminal intent;
• 13 counts of criminal mischief;
• 12 counts of disorderly conduct;
• Seven counts of burglary of a vehicle;
• Six counts of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Five counts of possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation, failure to comply upon striking an unattended vehicle, and aggravated assault;
• Four counts of driving while intoxicated;
• Three counts of credit card abuse, failure to stop and give information, fraudulent possession of identifying information, harassment, theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and delivery of a controlled substance;
• Two counts of duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, and forgery;
• One count of sexual assault, indecency with a child - sexual conduct, aggravated robbery, abandon/endanger a child with intent to return, failure to identify, mail theft, operation of an unregistered vehicle, unlawful restraint, reckless driver, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, burglary of a coin-operated machine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and possession of child pornography with intent to promote.