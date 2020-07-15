Overall crime rates for the City of Henderson dropped slightly for the month of June with a noted increase in assault and theft cases.
Henderson Police Department received 751 calls for service, a clear decrease from last month’s 816. Of these calls, 684 were dispatched calls and 67 were officer initiated. Arrests within the city rested at a total of 51, a significant increase from the 35 arrests reported in May.
In traffic-related incidents, officers issued 100 citations, a dramatic increase from May’s total of 71. Relaxation of COVID-19 regulations and social distancing guidelines contributed to the increase in traffic citations and warnings as officers were more comfortable approaching offending residents.
There were 249 written warnings issued, an small increase compared to last month’s 218. HPD responded to 19 accidents with no obvious connection apart from the standard spacial unawareness observed with most accidents. HPD officials continue to urge residents to be cautious of your surroundings especially in parking lots and near intersections.
Assault and aggravated assault cases increased slightly for the month with assaults standing at 27 and aggravated assault at four. Two reports of engaging in organized criminal activity were added to last month’s report with one case relating to theft and the other to aggravated assault. Deputy chief, Randy Hudman explained that engaging in organized criminal activity of these specific varieties would entail a group of people coming together to assault someone or to steal the property of another.
Burglaries dropped from 18 in May to a cumulative 7 in June.
Reports of theft increased substantially with a total of 29 compared to last month’s 18. Three reports of theft of a firearm were made along with one theft against an elderly person.
Crime statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News in June, included the following:
• 26 counts of theft included those against the elderly and thefts of service;
• 23 counts of assault including those causing bodily injury and family violence;
• 12 counts of warrant - assisting other agency;
• Eight counts of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct;
• Seven counts of burglary, to include burglaries of a habitation, vehicle and building;
• Six counts of forgery to include , harassment, and simple assault;
• Four counts of family violence, disorderly conduct - abusive language in public;
• Three counts of assault by threat, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence, failure to stop and give information, possession of a controlled substance, possession of alcohol in a vehicle;
• Two counts of criminal trespass, credit card abuse, driving while intoxicated, and assault impeding breath; and
• One count of sexual assault, indecency with a child - sexual contact, robbery, stalking, reckless damage, driving while license invalid, failure to identify giving false information, and injury to an elderly person - reckless bodily injury.