 

Local and regional artists gathered in downtown Henderson to showcase their work on Saturday for the Henderson Art Walk. Organized and promoted by the Henderson Department of Tourism and Area Chamber of Commerce, the four-hour event was a free opportunity for artists of all ages to promote their creations. Henderson residents got to stroll along an outdoor gallery on Main Street admiring and shopping the array of paintings and handcrafted accessories.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription