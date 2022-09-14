Local and regional artists gathered in downtown Henderson to showcase their work on Saturday for the Henderson Art Walk. Organized and promoted by the Henderson Department of Tourism and Area Chamber of Commerce, the four-hour event was a free opportunity for artists of all ages to promote their creations. Henderson residents got to stroll along an outdoor gallery on Main Street admiring and shopping the array of paintings and handcrafted accessories.
Shelby Martin, a 2018 graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University with a BFA in Art Education, displayed selected drawings and paintings featuring birds and geometric shapes as a common motif. Sharing Martin’s booth was Nola Salinas of Sweet Pear Co., showing off her handmade jewelry, keychains and other accessories made from hand-mixed and poured resin.
At a booth down the street, Natalie Head displayed her paintings and sketches of a variety of subjects. There were moody paintings of dark figures immersed in fog, eye-catching portraits, realistic drawings of animals and old town scenery of East Texas.
The Henderson Civic Theatre also took part in the Art Walk by showcasing paintings by Henderson Middle School students throughout their lobby. The theatre is busy with rehearsals for their musical production of Bonnie and Clyde, which they will begin performing on September 23. Tickets are available to purchase online.
Rusk County Pets Alive (RCPA) manned a booth titled Art by Rescue with a colorful array of paintings by rescued dogs. Some were painted by paw, others by snout. The latter was done by placing a plastic liner on top of a canvas dotted with globs of paint. Peanut butter was placed over the plastic liner, and as the RCPA’s canine artists gobbled it up, they mushed the paint around underneath to create little masterpieces. Peri, one of the rescues, proudly posed by her selected works and greeted visitors. All proceeds from Art by Rescues sales went towards the RCPA.
The Friends of the Rusk County Library had a booth set up in front of the library selling books and other related accessories like bookmarks. The organization is made up of volunteers that raise money to support the library.
Other artists situated near the library were Julia Metz, Lisa de Graffenried and Kaitlin Waldecker. A highlight of Metz’ booth were several unique portraits accented with musical notations. De Graffenried, a Kilgore resident, showed off colorful florals, still lifes and animals, framed and unframed on canvas. Her daughter, Waldecker, paints similar subjects from nature but with a look that’s all her own. Alongside her paintings, Waldecker also displayed her handmade journals.
Locals interested in similar events celebrating regional artists can look forward to the Alive and Kicking Art and Crafts show to be held on September 24 at the New Life Church in Henderson.