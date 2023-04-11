APRIL 6-9:
• Derrick Dwayne Lewis, 43, Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, Third degree felony, $12,000 bond;
• Jayson Michael Wright, 18, Palestine, Public intoxication, Class C, $1,000 bond;
• Obispo Antonio Rosales-Menchu, 30, Houston, No driver license, Class C, $500 bond, No insurance, Class C, $500 bond, No registration, Class C, $500 bond;
• Debra Jo Wilmot Nichols, 54, Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail felony, no bond;
• Charlie Edward Mallard, Jr., 47, Henderson, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Second degree felony, $40,000 bond;
• Nicole Marie Fenton, 33, Ore City, Possession of a dangerous drug, Class A, $1,500 bond;
• Tahj Malik Warrior, 25, Houston, Possession of marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• Taario Jibril Abdul-Ali, 30, Jacksonville, FL, Possession of marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• Estela Maria Holguin, 30, Hot Springs, AR, Burglary of a habitation, Second degree felony, $60,000 bond with conditions;
• Frank Jamal Turner, 20, Tyler, Injury to an elderly individual, Third degree felony, $50,000 bond;
• William Edward Welch, 36, Kilgore, Parole violation, no bond;
• Cristian Santea Bonnet, 28, Henderson, Violation of a protective order, Class A, $2,500 bond;
• Levi Scott Insley, 35, Cusing, Theft of a firearm, State Jail felony, $15,000 bond, Theft of property, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• William Samuel Hayes, 44, Henderson, Assault on a family/household member impeding breath, Third degree felony, $25,000 bond;
• Shannon Rochelle Foux, 48, Henderson, Parole violation, no bond;
• Kahlil David Williams, 42, Henderson, Parole violation, no bond;
• Randy Eugene Reid, 41, Overton, Criminal mischief, Class A, $5,000 bond;
• Windie Gail Wilson, 34, Tatum, Driving while license invalid, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• Brianna Keyshai Mallard, 43, Henderson, Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance, First degree felony, $75,000 bond;
• Linette Korese Mallard, 43, Henderson, Driving while intoxicated, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• Ebony Denise Starling, 32, Henderson, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Second degree felony, $55,000 bond; and
• Alexander Pineda, 27, Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, Second degree felony, $50,000 bond, Possession of marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond, Evading arrest, State Jail felony, $10,000 bond.
