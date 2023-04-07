APRIL 5:
David Wayne Kirkpatrick, 51, Henderson, Criminal trespass, Class B, $1,000 bond;
APRIL 5:
Manuel Anthony Guzman, 37, Henderson, Parole violation, no bond; and
Johny Wane Hines, Jr., 48, Tyler, Tampering/Fabricating physical evidence, Third degree felony, $50,000 bond, Possession of a controlled substance, Second degree felony, $75,000 bond.
APRIL 6:
Jakob Riley Nash, 22, Lufkin, Possession of a controlled substance, Second Degree Felony, $55,000 bond, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C, $500 bond;
Loyd Landon Sorrow, 63, Troup, Parole Violation, No bond;
Timothy Joseph Anderson, 45, Henderson, Theft of Property, Class A, $2,000 bond;
Thymathy Alan Nichols, 45, Henderson, Theft, State Jail Felony, No bond;
Christan Omar Keonta Ervin, 19, Overton, Sexual Assault of a child, Second degree felony, No bond, Sexual Assault of a child, Second degree felony, no bond;
Jason Edward Burks, 49, Overton, Possession of a controlled substance, Third degree felony, $7,500 bond;
Jeffery Calvin Pace, 35, Kilgore, Burglary of a building, State Jail felony, $10,000 bond, Possession of marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond;
Alisa Katelyn Hodges, 24, Henderson, Assault, Family violence, Class A, $1,500 bond; and
• Matthew Wesley Rutledge, 39, Ft. Worth, Unlawful carrying of a weapon, Class A, $3,000 bond.
