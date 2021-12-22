A Sunday morning collision took the lives of a young area couple and sent an infant and an elderly man to the hospital in stable condition.
A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper from the Carthage office responded to the early morning accident approximately 250 south of the city of Carthage on U.S. 59 in Panola County.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2008 Dodge Ram towing a trailer was traveling north on U.S. 59 in the left lane while a 2021 Mazda CX5 was traveling west on the Loop U.S. 59 exit ramp, attempting to turn left onto U.S. 59. The Mazda driven by 21-year-old Hunter Wilkes entered the intersection and was struck by 79-year-old Jerry Galloway, of Fort Smith, AR, in the Dodge.
Wilkes was transported to UT-Health East Texas-Carthage, where he was pronounced by the Honorable Larry Fields, as was his 21-year-old wife, Alexis. Their two-month-old son was also in the vehicle but was unharmed.
Hunter & Alexis ‘Lexi’ Wilkes lived in Minden, LA, where he was a seminary student. He served as youth pastor at East Side Baptist Church in Gary, TX.