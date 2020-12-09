Kilgore College will hold a fall graduation ceremony on Friday, Dec. 11, limited to graduates only in the auditorium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Family and friends of the graduates can watch a live stream of the ceremony online.

“After extensive consultation with local and state health officials, and for the safety of everyone involved, we have made the decision to celebrate December commencement virtually with only graduates in the auditorium,” said Dennis Cliborn, registrar.

“While we are disappointed that circumstances surrounding the pandemic have interfered with our plans for an in-person ceremony, it is very important to us to have a meaningful graduation ceremony to celebrate our students.”

The commencement ceremony will be live-streamed at 5 p.m. on the KC YouTube page and will be archived for anyone to view the event who couldn’t view it live.

A link will be posted on www.kilgore.edu and KC social media pages before the event to easily access the ceremony.

There are 254 graduation candidates set to receive 286 degrees and certificates.

Also, a slideshow created by the KC Faculty Association and Senate will be posted online this week to celebrate the graduates.

Rusk County graduates are:

Henderson

Richard Allee

Natalie Burson

Luz Cervantes

Tucker Dailey

Kolby Farris

Myra Harris

Dionne Hunt

Ivonne Moreno Maldonado

Jennifer Martinez

Stacey Matheny

Ivan Quintero

Dulce Resendiz

Ora Stephenson

Laneville

Stephanie Bazaldua

Christine Callens

Overton

Tristen Banton

Virginia Emmel

Crystal Fowler

Samantha Gibbs

Alexandria Hernandez

Val Modisette

Tia Rollins

Taryn Worley

Tatum

Akarrius Boyd

Kimberly Perry

Alexic Salgado

Darby Sanders

Jose Sandoval

Kathy Sandoval

Hannah Steph

 

 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription