Kilgore College will hold a fall graduation ceremony on Friday, Dec. 11, limited to graduates only in the auditorium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Family and friends of the graduates can watch a live stream of the ceremony online.
“After extensive consultation with local and state health officials, and for the safety of everyone involved, we have made the decision to celebrate December commencement virtually with only graduates in the auditorium,” said Dennis Cliborn, registrar.
“While we are disappointed that circumstances surrounding the pandemic have interfered with our plans for an in-person ceremony, it is very important to us to have a meaningful graduation ceremony to celebrate our students.”
The commencement ceremony will be live-streamed at 5 p.m. on the KC YouTube page and will be archived for anyone to view the event who couldn’t view it live.
A link will be posted on www.kilgore.edu and KC social media pages before the event to easily access the ceremony.
There are 254 graduation candidates set to receive 286 degrees and certificates.
Also, a slideshow created by the KC Faculty Association and Senate will be posted online this week to celebrate the graduates.
Rusk County graduates are:
Henderson
Richard Allee
Natalie Burson
Luz Cervantes
Tucker Dailey
Kolby Farris
Myra Harris
Dionne Hunt
Ivonne Moreno Maldonado
Jennifer Martinez
Stacey Matheny
Ivan Quintero
Dulce Resendiz
Ora Stephenson
Laneville
Stephanie Bazaldua
Christine Callens
Overton
Tristen Banton
Virginia Emmel
Crystal Fowler
Samantha Gibbs
Alexandria Hernandez
Val Modisette
Tia Rollins
Taryn Worley
Tatum
Akarrius Boyd
Kimberly Perry
Alexic Salgado
Darby Sanders
Jose Sandoval
Kathy Sandoval
Hannah Steph