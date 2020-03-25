As the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak spreads and hits closer to home area schools have been forced to extend spring breaks, and further into full-blown closures throughout the county, leaving many families struggling to feed children who would normally have meals provided during school hours. Rusk County schools have recognized the need created by their closures and found a way to provide for their students and their families.
Schools like Henderson, Mt. Enterprise, Kilgore, Tatum, West Rusk, Overton, Laneville and Carlisle ISDs have all created programs to ensure their students can still receive a healthy, balanced meal despite the interruption to the class schedule. From 11 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, these schools and their diligent staff will offer curbside pick-up for every student. Meals will be packed and ready at specified locations on each participating campus.
Laneville has gone so far as to create a backpack food program for families in dire need of foodstuffs in addition to handing out lunches.
Other schools are offering delivery to students unable to come to campus to pick up lunches, with requests being submitted early to ensure students get added to the list.
“We felt it was very important to make school breakfasts and lunches available as quickly as possible, and we appreciate our food services director, Chris Baird, for moving quickly to get it started right away,” said Mt. Enterprise ISD administration, “We love our students at MEISD, and we want to provide every opportunity we can for them to be healthy and happy, in addition to well educated.”
Specific pick-up instructions for all services offered can be found on each school’s social media page; most with campus maps available.