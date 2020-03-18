The Rusk County Library System has canceled all library programs and meetings throughout the month of March.
In response to the Coronavirus outbreak, the RCLS will be canceling their weekly Storytime, Next Chapter and R.O.A.R. afterschool programs. Monthly Family Game and Puzzle nights and any previously scheduled Family Place Parent-Child Workshop sessions are included in these cancellations.
Also cancelled are all scheduled community group meetings at any of the Rusk County Library System locations. Branch library programs are included in the list of cancellations.
Impacted branches include Rusk County Library in Henderson, McMillan Memorial Library in Overton, Mt. Enterprise Library and Tatum Public Library.
Any extensions of these cancellations will be announced as determination is made.
The RCLS regrets any inconvenience caused they do believe it is in the best interest of the continued health of all library users. Regarding the necessity of the cancellations RCLS Director, Pam Pipkin said, “In light of recent events, it doesn’t seem safe to have a group of 50 or more children, their parents, and in some cases grandparents, gathering until the threat of this virus has passed.”
All libraries will remain open to the public and will continue regular operations, cancellations relate only to public meetings and gatherings.