Henderson’s Cowboys Lady comes fully equipped for Sunday game days
While most football fans will be watching Sunday’s games while lounging on living room sofas, Henderson’s much-loved Archie Whitaker, the Cowboys Lady, will be reclining in royal blue surrounding by her decades-old collection of Dallas Cowboys memorabilia.
From the first step onto Whitaker’s porch, you know you’ve entered Cowboys country. If her blue and silver Cowboys wreath didn’t clarify that point, then the door hanging proclaiming Cowboys Fans Welcome Others Not Allowed should.
Crossing the threshold into her tidy but packed home one can’t help but recognize the expanse of Whitaker’s collection, which ranges well beyond Cowboys memorabilia, and into long-held family heirlooms and rarely-seen antiquities. With each room full of antiquities, such as the kerosene iron and the large cast-iron washtub both used by her great-grandmother and rarities, like the Mickey Mouse stuffed animal sporting a long-missing tail, younger family members and neighborhood kids have taken to calling her home, Nanie’s Museum. The sentiment is not lost on any visitor, with each corner holding a new treasure and each glance landing a new sight.
Each room holds new delights, with her warm, inviting kitchen filled with candy bowls heaped with chocolate candies and her favorite peppermint discs. “You never know when one of these babies is gonna show up,” she said of her well-stocked kitchen, “so I make sure to keep these bowls full.”
The sweet aroma of freshly baked cakes lingered throughout the house as she displayed many of her homemade creations just waiting for delivery to the individuals lucky enough to open those Cowboys-themed cake carriers that they’d never dare to keep.
As you pass her large, cozy, purple, and zebra print bedroom and the room filled to the brim with Beanie Babies and Cowboys memorabilia overflow, it quickly becomes clear where her deepest interests lie.
From the light switch to the handmade curtains and the recliner to the big screen TV on which no other programming but Cowboys games is watched, there is nothing in her beloved Cowboys room that isn’t royal blue and silver or bearing that bold blue star. Even the row of lions, representing her love for her hometown team, are decked out in some form of Cowboys gear.
Her beloved Cowboys side table sits safely to the side just waiting for its wooden top to be carefully lifted to display the glass-encased etching of Cowboy’s Stadium.
Every inch of wall is covered. Jerseys, some signed, one an actual Troy Aikman game jersey, line the walls, framed to keep them safe and clean. Posters are everywhere bearing the likenesses of Irving, Aikman, Smith, and Elliott, but her most loved pieces take places of honor. A small popcorn tin, a gift for attendees of the very first Cowboy’s game which she, of course, attended, kicked off her long-held obsession.
“I’m a thrift shopper,” said Whitaker, “most of my collection came from Goodwill or garage sales. People that know how much I love the Cowboys will find stuff and bring it to me. I’ll go to a garage sale and ask for Cowboys stuff and they’ve already put it back for me to look at because they knew I’d come by and ask.”
When asked about the one thing she wished for the most, expecting some long-lost piece of memorabilia or season tickets to be mentioned, she instead said, “I’d want to get new carpet for my brother’s church.”
Surprisingly boisterous, astonishingly funny, and wise even beyond her 78 well-lived years, Archie Whitaker is a blue and silver-clothed joy. While her love for the ‘Boys runs deep, nothing can match her generosity and her dedication to the community of which she has been such a powerful part.