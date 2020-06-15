The City of Henderson’s overall crime rates climbed for the month of May with no drastic spikes in specific areas but an ongoing trend county-wide of reported sexual assaults.
Henderson Police Department received 816 calls for service, a sharp increase from last month’s 722. Of these calls, 741 were dispatched calls and 75 were officer initiated. Arrests within the city rested at a total of 35, only a slight increase from the 30 arrests reported in April.
In traffic-related incidents, officers issued 71 citations, a dramatic increase from March’s total of 26. Relaxation of COVID-19 regulations and social distancing guidelines contributed to the increase with the Governor’s removal of shelter in place orders.
There were 218 written warnings issued, an enormous increase compared to last month’s 17. HPD responded to 24 accidents with no obvious connection apart from the standard spacial unawareness observed with most accidents. HPD officials continue to urge residents to be cautious of your surroundings especially in parking lots and near intersections.
Assault and aggravated assault cases increased slightly for the month with assaults standing at 27 and aggravated assault at four. One report of assault of a pregnant woman causing bodily injury was added to the month’s total.
Burglaries climbed from 15 in April to a cumulative 18 in March. Of the 18, six were burglaries of a habitation, five were burglaries of a building and five were burglaries of a vehicle, with two burglaries of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony.
Reports of theft increased minimally with a total of 18 compared to last month’s 15.
The Henderson Animal Protection officer picked up one dog. These numbers are expected to increase when the Governor’s restrictions are fully lifted and the Animal Center can return to normal function. The officer received 30 calls for service, issued 36 warnings, and no citations.
Crime statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News in March, included the following:
• 26 counts of assault;
• 18 counts of theft;
• 13 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief;
• 12 counts of harassment;
• Eight counts of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct;
• Seven counts of criminal trespass;
• Six counts of burglary of a habitation;
• Five counts of Burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle;
• Four counts of credit card abuse and failure to stop and give information;
• Three counts of reckless driver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless driver;
• Two counts of sexual assault of a child, theft of a firearm, robbery, terroristic threat, retaliation, driving while intoxicated, and deadly conduct;
• One count of aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, forgery, public intoxication, possession of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance, mail theft, stalking, and interference with child custody.