Child abuse and child maltreatment are defined as “all forms of physical and/or emotional ill-treatment, sexual abuse, neglect or negligent treatment or commercial or other exploitation, resulting in actual or potential harm to the child’s health, survival, development or dignity in the context of a relationship of responsibility, trust or power.”
April has been recognized as National Child Abuse Awareness Month since 1983 and Rusk-Panola Children’s Advocacy Center is doing its part to bring some of that awareness to the area.
With more than 356 blue and silver pinwheels placed in front of the courthouse and along Main St. the symbolism is hard to miss.
Each year more than 2.9 million cases of child abuse are reported across the U.S. According to Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas 175 Texas children will be victims of abuse today and 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before they turn 18. With 7.4 million children living in Texas, this would equal 740,000 victims of abuse.
More specific to our area and to the children we know and love, Rusk-Panola County Children’s Advocacy Center reported 352 completed investigations of child abuse within Rusk County.
RPCCAC provided 1,020 therapy sessions to child victims and their caregivers and conducted 15 medical exams in 2019. Their dedicated staff also completed 188 follow-up visits with families associated with child abuse allegations.
The concern at the moment is that with shelter in place regulations and school shutdowns, victims of child abuse are now trapped with their attackers. While reports of child abuse have dropped since shelter in place orders were given and schools were closed, advocates expect a wave of reports after schools are back in session and educators and school staff are able to spot the tell-tale signs and children feel safe reporting these events outside of their homes.
“We as responders to child abuse on a daily basis, realize that many times, school is a safe place for children when they are being abused at home,” said Kishla Salazar, RPCCAC Director. “Due to this pandemic and social distancing, children in our community are more vulnerable than ever. Children’s Advocacy Centers across the state have noticed a decrease in reports of child abuse. This is what keeps us awake at night. The thought of any child having to endure abuse in Rusk County is unacceptable. The Rusk-Panola Children’s Advocacy Center and our partner agencies stand ready to help these victims and it is everyone’s responsibility so if you see something please report it. You may be that child’s only hope. The children in Rusk County deserve to have every community member protecting them.”
The entire nation is working to shed light on such a heartbreaking issue and with enough awareness and prevention, this epidemic of abuse might be a bit closer to eradication.
No child should ever be forced to live in fear. If you see something, say something.
To report child abuse you can contact the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.