Rusk County District Attorney Michael Jimerson, along with his lovely wife Mona, opened their hearts and their home to all branches of law enforcement and first responders within this county and the next with their 22nd Annual Law Enforcement and First Responders Appreciation Luncheon.
Even from the edge of the Jimerson’s expansive property, the din of the crowd could be heard and the aroma of the roaring hot barbeque pits could not be mistaken. Sparing no expense and overlooking no flavor profile, tables were lined end-to-end with dozens of food options from a traditional and delicious chicken and dressing and delectable squash casserole to cakes and cookies and pies galore.
Country music legend Neal McCoy led the Pledge of Allegiance facing the giant flag regularly flown by Henderson Fire Department. U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert led a prayer to bless the meal. “I’ve seen some of you eating already, but don’t worry all that will be blessed, too,” joked Gohmert.
Representatives from area businesses, all branches of law enforcement, and first responders could be found among the hundred faces in the vast crowd.