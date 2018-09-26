For the third year in a row, the big band sound of the “Sounds of Swing” will entertain attendees at the Rusk County Fly-in on Oct. 6.
“This free concert has been such a hit for the past two years that I just had to have them back again,” said Airport Manager Ron Franks. “The ‘Sounds of Swing’ big band with their 40’s era music just sets the tone for a nostalgic voyage through time, reminiscent of simpler times when airplane engines were round and the bands were big — and both sound wonderful.”
The free concert will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. at the airport.
Jerry Hale, director and keyboard player for the band, said those who attend the concert will hear enjoyable music from days gone by, including music from Glenn Miller, Les Brown, Artie Shaw, and others from the Big Band Era and from recent swing bands as well.
Members of the Sounds of Swing include band directors, doctors, lawyers and teachers, all intent on reviving the great big band arrangements of such well-known orchestras.
Local musicians include Terry Dorsey (trumpet), Jim Connor (trombone), Dr. George Taylor (Baritone Saxophone), Ben Carter (bass), Jim Young (vocals), Cody Sturdivant (trumpet), and Dwaine Hubbard (Panola College band director/trombone); also from the East Texas area include Larry Lucht (Marshall/trumpet), Ken Barnes (Nacogdoches/trombone), Janis Compton (Lufkin/vocals), and John Gaertner (Whitehouse band director/Saxophone); members from the Shreveport/Bossier City area include Clair White, Bill Clark, Ted Hopkins (all Saxophone); Dave Hardin, Tammy Cates (both trumpet) Randy Rasmussen (bass trombone); and Steven Hitt (drums).
To compliment the fly-in, the airport will host an “All American Hangar Dance” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, at the airport and the “Sounds of Swing” will be the entertainment.
In keeping with the “All American” theme, the menu will consist of hotdogs, hamburgers and fixings.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the airport, the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce and at the gate on Oct. 5. The fly-in will take place the next day and is free and open to the public.
Franks said families are sure to enjoy this veteran and family friendly time of music, a variety of foods and the thrill of close formation flying by the Falcons Formation Flight Team.
For more information, visit the Rusk County Airport Facebook page.