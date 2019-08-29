The sixth annual Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce Clay Shoot was hosted this past weekend at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays in Gladewater.
A total of 60 shooters competed on 15 teams.
The teams were split into two flights for the competition.
The top three teams in the first flight were: first place - Travelers from Bossier City, second place - Old Mavericks, and third place - Rader Funeral Home team number two.
The top three teams in the second fight were: first place - Happy At Home Healthcare, second place - Texas Bank team number two, and third place - Luminant Power team number two.
Other teams were from, Rusk County Electric, ABC Auto, Republic Services, Gregg County Pct. 1 and Conterra Networks.
This annual event helps cover the costs of special events held at by the chamber.
Lunch was sponsored by Happy At Home Healthcare.
Also going on Saturday, was the raffle drawing for FoldAR, semi-automatic, folding barrel, 5.56 Nato. Raffle tickets were sold by Leadership Henderson Alumni.
The majority of the tickets were sold but the winning ticket was sold the morning of the clay shoot.
Cheri Peek had bought one ticket Saturday morning prior to the event and won.
Money raised by the raffle goes to scholarships awarded by Leadership Henderson Alumni.