Angel Trees in Rusk County deliver Christmas wishes to hundreds of people each year.
These trees are full of wishes and needs from children and adults who, without your generosity, would go without this Christmas.
For many nonprofits, the deadline to adopt an angel is drawing near. The Henderson News has collected information from several Rusk County organizations with angel trees. Here are a few angel trees citizens can adopt from:
Rusk County Child Welfare Board
The Rusk County Child Welfare Board is hoping to provide a little extra for the children in foster care this Christmas.
Rusk County residents may adopt an angel from any of its trees this season. Trees have been placed in Snowflake Deli, Henderson Federal Savings Bank and the main branch of Texas Bank.
Gifts must be returned by 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at Henderson Federal Savings Bank.
Kelli’s Kindness
Kelli’s Kindness is helping those who need a little hand up this Christmas.
Kelli Potts started this project almost five years ago after a friend was diagnosed with cancer and needed a little help for her five children at Christmas. Potts said it has grown into a bigger project than she imagined and now she is able to help multiple Rusk County families.
The names are given to Kelli’s Kindness in November and once approved, Potts will distribute the names and lists of items to her “elves” or to whoever wants to lend a helping hand. All gifts are due by Dec. 18.
Monetary donations are also welcomed so Kelli’s Kindness may purchase gifts for families not adopted.
Kelli’s Kindness also provides Birthday Bags for the residents at Henderson Health and Rehab Center. The bags include snacks, socks, lotions and chap stick.
This is an all year project and Potts said they can always use donations and handmade birthday cards.
All donations can be dropped off 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Happy at Home Healthcare, located at 125 S. Main St. There is also a checking account at Texas Bank under Kelli Potts donation account for any monetary donations.
For more information, call Potts at 903-646-5375.
Victims & Survivors Against Violent Crimes
Families and friends of victims, survivors of violent crimes and those with a missing loved one are invited to bring a special ornament to place on the Tree of Angels.
The tree is a special project of Victims & Survivors Against Violent Crimes and is designed to honor victims.
VSAVS and Rusk County Officials will host a ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 13, at the Rusk County Justice Center. A reception will immediately follow.
Each family may select and bring an ornament to represent their loved one and each will receive a tag with the victim’s name. VSAVS requests that all ornaments be identifiable by name prior to the ceremony. Tags and extra ornaments will be available.
Tree of Angels was established in 1991 when Verna Lee Carr, state director of People Against Violent Crimes, noticed how difficult the holiday season was for families impacted by violent crimes. PAVC wanted to do something special for these families so they began the tradition of having a statewide Tree of Angels.
Marie Martin and Jacob Crater founded the Tree of Angels in Henderson.
For more information call Martin, VSABC president and founder, at 903-722-2151 or 903-646-1741 or visit www.treeofangels.net.
Rusk-Panola Children’s Advocacy Center
All angels chosen for the RPCAC Angel Tree are clients of the center or have been referred from local schools. The RPCAC served more than 300 children in 2017.
Each angel will have three different items that are needed and wanted by the child. The items range from clothing and shoes to toys, electronics and more.
Items must be put into a gift bag, unwrapped and dropped off at the RPCAC.
Angels can be picked and gifts can be dropped off between 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at the RPCAC, located at 501 W. Main St.
The center’s goal is to minimize trauma of children involved in criminal or CPS investigations and to aid in the investigation/prosecution of child abuse cases.
For more information, contact the RPCAC at 903-657-0790.
*Editor’s Note: If you know of more angel trees in Rusk County, please email managingeditor@thehendersonnews.com so we can spread the word.