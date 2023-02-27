Descendants seek to rectify centuries-old injustice
From an unmarked grave in a Jacksonville cemetery, the voice of Sterline Arnwine speaks through his descendants, seeking rectitude for centuries of betrayal and generations of injustice.
The tragic story of the Arnwine family presents itself with a Bill of Sale from July 1835. Not for the sale of goods or services, this Grainger County, Tennessee receipt was for the purchase of a woman named Grace and her 9-year-old child, Aneky, to be the property of Albartus Arnwine.
Arnwine was known to be a peaceable, inoffensive man. Inoffensive, unless you asked his own close relatives who were mightily offended at the old gentleman’s intention to not only grant his slaves their freedom in his will but to gift the Arnwine women all of his personal belongings including his 900-acre property.
So vehemently did his family detest this notion that they hired one of their very own to murder Arnwine and replace his controversial Last Will and Testament with their very own forged document. Reports of the dastardly plan and its failed attempt first appeared in the Knoxville Register but showed up in later editions of the Cleveland, Ohio Plain Dealer, Charleston, South Carolina’s The Southern Patriot, and The Worcester Palladium out of Worcester, Massachusetts.
The Register recounted the “tragical affair” which resulted in the death of William Bowers, Arnwine’s own nephew. According to the 1846 report Bowers, disguised in blackface, snuck onto Arnwine’s property, making his way barefoot to the man’s home. His attention attracted by the incessant baying of his dogs and noises from the nearby spring, Arnwine stepped out onto his porch to find the cause of the commotion only to be the target of a lone gunshot, which grazed his cheek. Having had his suspicions previously aroused Arnwine had the forethought to load his musket and place it near the door.
A single shot saw the intruder die almost instantly as the Register reported “he was not observed to either speak or move after he fell.”
Bowers’ boots were later discovered hidden not far from where he died but a forged will was found on his person.
Only a few years later, Aneky, or Ann, gave birth to Sterline Arnwine near Jacksonville, Texas.
“I was bo’n ‘fore de war, in 1853, right near this here town, on Gum Creek,” said Arnwine in an interview with The Federal Writers’ Project in which he detailed key points of his life as a slave in the households of Albertis Arnwine, Jedge Jowell. “My mammy belonged to Massa Albertus Arnwine, and he wasn’ ever married. He owned four women, my mammy, Ann, my grandmother, Gracie, and my Aunt Winnie and Aunt Mary.”
He recounts the pre-war death of Albartus, on June 21, 1857, and his promise to leave everything he owned to Gracie and her kin. A promise he urged a family friend “Jedge Jowell” to keep, but that was not the case. Rather than honoring the will, Jowell took Arnwine’s slaves as his own and the extended family of Albartis contested the will in court.
“Massa Arnwine died ‘fore de war,” he said, “and he made a will and it gave all he owned to the women he owned, and Jedge Jowell promised massa on his deathbed he would take us to de free country, but he didn’. He took us to his place to work for him for ‘bout two years and the women never did get that 900 acres of land Massa Arnwine willed to’em. I don’ know who got it, but they didn’. I knows I still has a share in that land, but it takes money to git it in cou’t.”
Arnwine recounted the day he was separated from the rest of his family, ending up a “houseboy” in the home of John Moseley of Rusk where he remained, comfortable and well-fed until slavery was abolished and Moseley announced that all of his slaves were free. He was able to rejoin his family who settled together in the Ragsdale area, where it is said he remains today in his unmarked Ragsdale cemetery grave.
Descendants of Albartus and Grace Arnwine seek the support of the community and the country in righting the historical wrong perpetrated on their forebears. Candice Hammons, speaker for the Arnwine descendants has created a change.org petition seeking the return of the legally owned land to the family, on which they hope to create a memorial to Albartus and Gracie and honor the legacy built in the most trying of times.
To view or sign the petition visit www.change.org and search for Arnwine.