This Easter weekend will be like no other in our lifetime. Who would have ever thought that many congregations would not be gathering for Easter services inside their Church buildings? It definitely will be an Easter we will never forget.
The experts told us that this past week would be the worst yet for the coronavirus. Interesting that it is happening on Easter week. Fear and anxiety fill our cities, states, nation and world. Food and normal household items are in short supply. The death toll is rising as well as the number of confirmed virus cases.
Stores still have a huge supply of Easter candy and decorations in stock. There probably won’t be an Easter egg hunt for the kids either. Most families will probably stay at home rather than visit family members for that special Easter lunch.
Many of the things we have done in the past to celebrate Easter will not take place this Easter.
Maybe this is a good thing. At least we will have the time to stop and reflect on the real meaning of Easter with no interruptions.
Easter is not about Easter eggs, bunnies, or decorations but about the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
If we were to focus on the good news of the Bible listed below instead of the bad news in the media we all might be encouraged.
Isaiah 41:10 says, “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God.
I will strengthen you, surely I will help you, surely I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.”
Psalms 121:7 says, “The Lord will protect you from all evil; He will keep your soul.”
Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.”
Frantically scientists, doctors and pharmaceutical companies are racing trying to find a cure for this dreadful coronavirus. They are even looking at existing medicines in hopes this will be the answer.
But, has anyone thought to ask our creator for the cure? It was discovered in the fifth century BC during the time of King Solomon and the Prophet Ezra.
This is what God our creator said in II Chronicles 7:13-14 “If I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or if I command the locust to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among My people, and My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
The cure is very simple, humble ourselves, pray, seek God’s face and turn from our wicked ways.
Then, God will hear from heaven, forgive our sin and heal our land.
There is a cure but are people willing to accept it? At this stage what do we have to lose?
This could be an Easter to remember, one that we will never forget.