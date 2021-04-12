According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to zero.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,191 total confirmed cases within the county, a small increase of 3 from the total last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,850, a huge increase from the last reported total of 3,466, accounting for every previously reported active case within Rusk County. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,688.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 22,580 with 17,930 molecular tests, 1,997 antibody tests, and 2,653 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 105.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,227 newly confirmed cases within the state with 96 newly reported fatalities, as of April 9, 2021.
There are still plenty of local vaccination opportunities as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 200 Moderna vaccinations available at Henderson’s Trinity Clinic with Walgreens reporting 100 Moderna and 64 Johnson & Johnson vaccines on hand. Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reported having 315 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available while Tatum’s Brookshire Bros. pharmacy reported having 40 Moderna vaccines and 55 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Overton Pharmacy reported having 300 Moderna vaccines in stock. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact Christus Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612 and Kroger Pharmacy at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154 and Tatum’s Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy at 903-947-2174. Walgreens can be reached at 903-655-7561.
Rusk County reported 15,214 vaccine doses administered, which represents 14.26% of the applicable County population and a huge spike in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 14,209.
DSHS reported a total of 8,970 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 6,244 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported two active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported two employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC still reporting two.
ETTF reported having 47 offenders in medical isolation and four on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 476,676 offenders and 203,367 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,479 offenders and a total of 11,487 staff members testing positive and 32,914 offenders and 10,979 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases dropped to 239 from 257, while active employee cases dropped to 373 from the last reported total of 442. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state skyrocketed to 136, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 51. A total of 71 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 45 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.