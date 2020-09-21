The Rusk County District Attorneys Office received a motion to dismiss all charges on August 24, 2020 filed against John Best from Judge Clay Gossett. Best received a copy of the motion on September 9, 2020.
The motion to dismiss the case said that the Criminal Mischief case against Best was a result of a polygraph test by Best, conducted on April 1, 2020, which three questions were asked and he passed each one of them with the test results stating “No Deception Indicated.” The professional examiner of the polygraph test opinion was classified truthful.
“I’m glad this is behind me, it was totally unnecessary. I’m looking forward to the future,” said Best.
This was the first statement that Best has made to the press about this case since September 2019.
The motion went on to say that the polygraph examiner was a speaker at the State Bar Advanced Criminal Course this year and is widely respected among professionals in both the defense and prosecution ranks. Hence the State is of the opinion it would be improper to try the case.
During a contested Henderson Independent District School Board District 5 seat race in the fall of 2019 between Best and Adam Duey Best made regional news for allegations that he hired two boys to sabotage Duey by stealing Duey’s campaign signs and causing damage to his truck.
Investigators identified two teenage males as the perpetrators that caused the vandalism. At the time Best employed one of the boy’s father, Adam Roberson who worked on the farm and also lived in a residence provided by Best.
The two boys confessed to the offense but never identified Best as being involved until after additional questioning when both young males stated that Best offered and gave each young man cash to sabotage Duey’s signs and property.
Best was arrested on September 27, 2020 after allegations of property destruction were filed with Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe’s office. This criminal mischief act was considered a Texas State Jail Felony with his bond set at $10,000.
On Wednesday October 9, 2020 The Henderson News published an open letter from Best’s first attorney R. Daryll Bennett of Longview stressing Best’s innocence. He went on to say that they had put in a open records request to Sheriff Jeff Price’s Office and District Attorney Michael Jimmerson’s Office to receive recordings and videos of Adam Roberson, the father of one of the boys alleged to have participated in stealing the signs and damaging Duey’s truck. That request was sent to the Attorney Generals Office in Austin.
On April 2020 Best’s second attorney David E. Moore of Longview asked Best if he would agree to take a polygraph test, to which Best agreed to and passed.