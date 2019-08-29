The Alive and Kicking Art Show will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Henderson Civic Center.
All local artists and artisans are welcome to attend and display their work. Cost of the booths are $20 for a six foot table space.
There will be a variety of different types of art displayed including, repurposed silver, metal, goats milk products, stained glass, paintings and much more.
This year the show has opened the front foyer up for the students to display their own artwork. Students are asked to stay with their art and parents need to be in attendance with them.
This is a bi-annual event and will be held again in the spring.
For more information or to reserve a spot contact Maureen Shallcross at 903-646-4149.