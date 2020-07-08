As the September 5, Alive and Kicking Fall show fast approaches representatives of the Henderson Civic Center have informed event organizer Maureen Shallcross that events with the potential to be as large as the art show will be canceled in light of the ongoing COVID-19 regulations and the sudden spike in positive cases within the county.
Plans to hold the Spring 2021 show are still in effect with the expectation that the event could be held on the third Saturday in March. For vendors who have previously paid for their spaces, those slots will continue to be reserved.
Shallcross is searching for an alternative venue in the event cancelations continue.