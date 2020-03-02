Area artists, authors, and artisans will be gathering at the semi-annual Alive and Kicking Art Show on March 21 at the Henderson Civic Center.
Alive and Kicking, the brainchild of Maureen Shallcross, was created to encourage the artistic spirit and build community interest in local art while providing artists an affordable venue in which to display and sell their creations.
The initial show was sponsored by Rusk County Libraries. Shallcross was later offered the opportunity to have a firm booking for the third Saturday in March and the first Saturday in September and the rest is art history.
The upcoming exhibition will mark the group’s fourth showing and the community spirit becomes more evident with each event.
The vendor count grows with each event with numbers reaching between 30 to 40 artists, including a devoted group of around 20 artists who have participated in every show.
The sensory experience begins the moment the threshold is crossed, with the euphonious tones of the harp, played by local artist and musician Kari Whitfield, drifting throughout the lobby. All senses are inundated as the scent of handmade soaps waft through the air, the eye jumps from one original painting to the next, fingers drag along handcrafted quilts and brush against delicate pottery, and the tastebuds rejoice in the homemade cobblers and barbeque.
With wares of all varieties available there is a treasure awaiting everyone. With everything from handcrafted walking sticks to fantasy-inspired oils and liniments; paintings by local artists to handmade treasure boxes, and literature of all genres presented by hometown authors, the array of selections is only bound by the shopper’s imagination.
Doors will open, for the Alive and Kicking Spring Arts and Crafts Show, at 10 a.m. at the Henderson Civic Center on March 21. Don’t miss this opportunity to browse the local wares and meet the area’s growing community of artists, authors, and artisans.