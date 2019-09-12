The annual Alive & Kicking Art Show proved to be a continued success for the ever-growing art community in the Henderson and Rusk County areas.
Brainchild of Henderson resident, Maureen Shallcross, this event was created to cultivate relationships among the artisan community and provide an outlet for the display and sale of their crafts.
Those in attendance Saturday browsed through everything from one-of-a-kind works of art and handcrafted jewelry to baked goods and beautifully decorated taxidermy.
Upon entering the lobby of the Henderson Civic Center attendees were greeted by the heavenly sounds of harp music; played throughout the day by local artist, Kari Whitfield.
An on-site lunch was offered and was as delicious as it was affordable. As buyers, and fellow vendors, strolled through the aisles taking in the sights, one could witness the budding relationships between like-minded artists and artisans.
Tips were given and stories were traded en masse. Opinions were shared and facts were handed out; all serving to foster growth within this crafty community.
By the end of the event, nearly half of the vendors present had signed up to participate again in the bi-annual showcase.
Alive & Kicking Art Show will come around again on the third Saturday in March, 2020. To participate in the upcoming event, you can find registration forms and contact information on the Alive & Kicking Art Show’s Facebook page.