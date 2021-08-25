This summer, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Garden Course” was sponsored and implemented by the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition with the residents at Sonshine Lighthouse Ministries in New London. The program took place on Fridays during the months of June and July with the first class being held on June 4th. To get started on the first day, the Sonshine residents assisted members of the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition in building three, cedar raised garden beds, and filling the beds with soil.
The Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Garden Course is a nutrition/garden program that helps increase the availability of fresh produce by teaching participants how to grow fruits and vegetables in community and backyard gardens. The gardening series includes topics such as how to select the right garden location, planting, and watering techniques, controlling insects, and composting. By incorporating cooking demonstrations using the produce grown, participants learn how to prepare the produce they harvest.
Goals of the program participants are to: Identify the characteristics of a suitable garden site; Evaluate soils and identify the main components like sand, silt, clay, or loam; Make compost and know what materials are best for home composting; Create “pots” from newspaper and use them to plant seeds or seedlings to begin a garden; Identify good maintenance practices common to vegetable gardens; Keep a garden journal to help observe plant health and growth, investigate problems, and record measures are taken to resolve problems; Identify causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of common vegetable disorders and diseases; Detect common insect pests and beneficial insects; Follow best practices for harvesting, handling, and storing produce; Learn how to save seeds.
The Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Garden Course is composed of a program orientation session and six class sessions. The learning sessions lasted around two hours.
With established beds at the Sonshine Lighthouse Ministries, the participants can follow up with fall and spring gardens. In the summer of 2022, the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition hopes to return and implement the “Growing and Nourishing a Healthy Community Garden” Course with a new group of residents.