After Josh Wardle, Youth Director for Henderson United Methodist Church led the invocation and the audience saying the pledge of allegiance to the flags it would appear that the meeting would be like any other Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
However, the mood quickly changed as Mayor Buzz Fullen called for citizen comments to which Ronnie Gray, a Henderson citizen had signed up and began to address the Council and audience.
“I have been here (Henderson) for 15 years and moved here from California. You need to consider other areas of the city for improvements. I’m the voice for the people,” said Gray.
He proceeded to explain that his mother and father were both from the Henderson area. He then very passionately voiced his displeasure with the City leaders and his concerns.
“When will these issues be apart of the agenda,” Gray said.
His issues were all about the people in Henderson that live below poverty and the fact that their property needs improvement which they don’t have the money to repair it. He told the Council that they need use tax dollars that they use to promote Keep Henderson Beautiful but that money is only spent in certain areas of the City and not places that need it the most.
“Rusk County is one of the most racist counties around. I’m not here to speak for Black Lives Matter, all lives matter,” Gray said. “I care about all people in Henderson no matter what their race is.”
He then told City Manager Jay Abercrombie, Mayor Buzz Fullen and Mayor Pro Tem Henry Pace that they needed to go with him to meet some of the poor people in the city. He furthered stressed that they need to make all areas of Henderson beautiful and not just certain areas.
After the citizens comment time Mayor Fullen then presented a proclamation to Executive Director Peggy McAllister of the Boys and Girls Club of Rusk County to honor their 20-year anniversary.
The next presentation came from Deputy Fire Chief Sonny Ybarra as he presented plagues to Captain Lance Ellis for 20 years of service, Volunteer Fireman Larry Thomas for 25 years of service, Phil Stanley for 32 years of service and Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote for 30 years of service.
Mayor Fullen then read the three consent agenda items to which the Council passed immediately.
One of those items was the street closure for the annual Mardi Gras event to be held on February 26. The streets include one block of Main Street from North Marshall to North Main, Calhoun Street and some designated parking areas for the duration of the event.
A resolution for an amendment to the 2021-2022 Budget was also passed.
The first reading of an ordinance amending the text in Article 2 Section 2.311 of the Henderson Zoning Ordinance adding Club or Lodge to the list of Special Exception Uses was approved.
Community Director Billy Hughes presented a Minor Plat application submitted by Charlie Floyd on behalf of the VFW Post 8535. The property is located at 2325 State Highway 64West and is currently part of a 3.76 acre tract formerly known as Southwest Tank Company. It was approved.
The first reading of an ordinance amending the Henderson Zoning Map, changing the zoning of four lots currently zoned Urban Commercial and one lot zoned Local Commercial to a Medium Density Single Family Residential Zone was also approved.
The Council then approved a work order from Stokes and Associates to extend water service down Loop 571 from Highway 64 West.
At the end of the meeting The Council went into Executive Session with their Attorney Joe Shumate and when they returned they took no action.