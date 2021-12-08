USPS mail carrier Sam Hudson was pleasantly surprised while going about his mail route Saturday.
The residents of 302 Maple St., showing their gratitude for the hard work of our many local delivery drivers during this busy season, created a snack station with goodies ranging from fresh fruit to sodas and granola bars from which the drivers could choose.
“I would like to thank the citizens of Henderson for your thoughtfulness and your hospitality,” said Hudson of this sweet surprise. “It is customers like you that make my job easy and exciting. I am proud to be your mail carrier!”