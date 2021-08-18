According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County jumped to 425 from last week’s 385.
The Department of State Health Services reported 3,010 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 26 from the total last reported total of 2,984. The county’s recovery total stood at 4,713, an increase of 40 from the last reported total of 4,673. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 2,241.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 32,150, with 24,788 molecular tests conducted along with 2,213 antibody tests and 5,149 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 113.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 5,343 newly confirmed cases within the state with 9 newly-reported fatalities as of August 16, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 33,003 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 31.78% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 18,212 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 14,791 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 65.49%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 15 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and two from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported seven employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC continued to report one.
ETTF reported having 16 offenders in medical isolation and 100 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported two offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 488 active offender cases and 605 active employee diagnoses.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 168, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 57 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 49 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.