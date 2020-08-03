According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have risen to 149, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities. With the temporary closure of Bradshaw State Jail, all cases reported are within East Texas Treatment Facility whose total stands at seven. The total number of positive cases has climbed to 281 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 126 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 328 positive cases within the county. An attempt was previously made to contact DSHS representatives to explain the discrepancy between DSHS and RCOEM COVID-19 totals within the county but as of no response was ever received. Rusk County’s death toll still stands at three. According to charts created by RCOEM, most of the county’s COVID patients fall within the 40-59-year-old age bracket but positive diagnoses are growing within the 60-79 year age group.
Total reported cases within the state are at 412,107, with a testing total of 3,609,474. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 6,274, an increase from last report’s 5,713, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 260,542, another substantial increase from the 229,107 last reported. DSHS will be reported COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related fatality only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 322 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates seven active offenders cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 32 offenders having recovered and four employees testing positive for COVID-19, while four have recovered. ETTF also reports nine offenders in medical isolation with 403 on medical restriction. TDCJ reports that 165,899 offenders and 51,878 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 15,380 offenders and 3,326 staff members showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 11,613 offenders and 1,973 staff members listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 107 with an additional 32 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 37 units are still on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total climbed to 14 throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.