According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County climbed to 590 from last week’s 545.
The Department of State Health Services reported 3,153 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 38 from the total last reported total of 3,115. The county’s recovery total stood at 4,967, an increase of 97 from the last reported total of 4,870. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 2,523.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 33,079, with 25,290 molecular tests conducted along with 2,234 antibody tests and 5,555 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 119, marking two new fatalities since the last report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 13,633 newly confirmed cases within the state with 236 newly-reported fatalities as of August 26, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 34,530 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 33.19% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 19,087 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 15,443 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 67.60%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 16 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and zero from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported 14 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported two.
ETTF reported having 20 offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC reported no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 904 active offender cases and 680 active employee diagnoses.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 168, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 59 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 52 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.